Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KISS PR Congratulates Katherine Limquiaco On Completing Google's Foundations Of Project Management Course


2025-06-20 11:31:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awarded on June 5, 2025, this certification marks a major milestone in Katherine's professional development and reinforces her commitment to excellence, precision, and leadership in project execution.

Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR proudly congratulates a valued team member, Katherine Limquiaco , for successfully completing the Foundations of Project Management course, a distinguished certification program offered by Google in collaboration with Coursera .

Awarded on June 5, 2025 , this certification marks a major milestone in Katherine's professional development and reinforces her commitment to excellence, precision, and leadership in project execution. The course is part of the Google Career Certificate program, which provides rigorous, real-world training designed by industry experts.

“Katherine's achievement underscores our commitment at KISS PR to continuous learning and delivering top-tier results for our clients,” said Dmitry Sirodoy , CTO of KISS PR.“We are incredibly proud of her accomplishment and look forward to seeing her apply these new skills across our digital media and project management initiatives.”

As part of the KISS PR growth strategy, the team continues to upskill in key areas, including project management, SEO, digital storytelling, and AI-powered public relations, ensuring our clients receive the best talent and results-driven execution.

Please join us in celebrating Katherine's dedication and success!

About KISS PR




KISS PR Brand Story Newswire


KISS PR is a leading digital PR, SEO, and content amplification company that helps businesses worldwide grow through powerful storytelling. Learn more at .

Verify Katherine's Certificate Here:

Media Contact:
KISS PR Brand Story
...


MENAFN20062025004107003653ID1109701444

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search