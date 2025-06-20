KISS PR Congratulates Katherine Limquiaco On Completing Google's Foundations Of Project Management Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awarded on June 5, 2025, this certification marks a major milestone in Katherine's professional development and reinforces her commitment to excellence, precision, and leadership in project execution.

Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR proudly congratulates a valued team member, Katherine Limquiaco , for successfully completing the Foundations of Project Management course, a distinguished certification program offered by Google in collaboration with Coursera .

Awarded on June 5, 2025 , this certification marks a major milestone in Katherine's professional development and reinforces her commitment to excellence, precision, and leadership in project execution. The course is part of the Google Career Certificate program, which provides rigorous, real-world training designed by industry experts.

“Katherine's achievement underscores our commitment at KISS PR to continuous learning and delivering top-tier results for our clients,” said Dmitry Sirodoy , CTO of KISS PR.“We are incredibly proud of her accomplishment and look forward to seeing her apply these new skills across our digital media and project management initiatives.”

As part of the KISS PR growth strategy, the team continues to upskill in key areas, including project management, SEO, digital storytelling, and AI-powered public relations, ensuring our clients receive the best talent and results-driven execution.

Please join us in celebrating Katherine's dedication and success!

KISS PR is a leading digital PR, SEO, and content amplification company that helps businesses worldwide grow through powerful storytelling. Learn more at .

