OX:N, OMEGA X's First Sub-Unit, Debuts With A Retro-Themed EP, N

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K-pop boy group OMEGA X 's first sub-unit group, OX:N, has released their first EP, N. This is OMEGA X's first release in 2025 and about seven months after the group released their second Japanese mini-album, To., in November 2024. The 'N' from OX:N's group name symbolizes not only the Roman numeral IV for the four members of the unit (Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan) but also the unknown number, n, which represents infinite possibilities that the members will explore as part of OX:N unit as well as OMEGA X as a whole.“While our activities as OMEGA X were focused on the more K-pop idol side of us, OX:N's album will be able to showcase a more artistic, mature, and relaxed side of us, which I am excited about. I hope our fans look forward to and enjoy our subunit album as well!”- Jehyun, member of OMEGA X and OX:NThe unit's debut mini-album includes five songs:“SUIT&TIE,” the title track“YOU ,”“LET ME IN,”“ORPHEUS,” and“CAUSE OF YOU.” The first track,“SUIT&TIE,” is inspired by the refined image of a suit and tie. The song expresses the distinction between the outer appearance and inner thoughts; looking calm and perfectly controlled on the outside while falling in love helplessly on the inside. The title track,“YOU,” is a pop track that will especially appeal to those who are fans of the Y2k aesthetic and millennial sound; it is a track that confesses one's willingness to dedicate oneself to love, highlighting the honesty and pureness of love through a funky, retro melody. OX:N member, Xen, participated in composing for“LET ME IN,” an emotional song about feeling deep regret after a break-up and eventually wishing to fall in love again. The track,“ORPHEUS,” is inspired by the story of Orpheus and Eurydice from Greek Mythology, and expresses longing for the loved one through lyrical and soulful vocals. The album closes with“CAUSE OF YOU,” which is a rock track that conveys the overwhelming moment of a romantic reunion after a significant amount of time being separated. Jaehan, leader of OMEGA X and member of OX:N, participated in the composition, arrangement, and writing of the lyrics for this track.“CAUSE OF YOU” is also the group's confession and appreciation to their fans, FOR X, who have been shining hope and positivity on the members through challenging times.“Our debut as OX:N and the sub-unit album, N, represent the support for all 11 members of OMEGA X. We hope the public would send much love to OX:N and the debut album, so our sub-unit activities can serve as a reliable stepping stone for the OMEGA X members when we're back together as a whole group.” - Yechan, member of OMEGA X and OX:NABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-Pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member's personality and music.

