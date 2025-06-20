Historic Name Meets Digital Opportunity: Londongazette Offered To The Marketplace

Legacy of 1665, Ready for 2025: A Trusted Brand for News, Major Media, and Thought Leadership

- Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media IncSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The premium domain LondonGazette -a title echoing more than three centuries of British publishing history-is now available for acquisition, presenting media organizations, legal-tech innovators, and institutional publishers with a rare chance to secure a highly trusted digital identity.First printed in 1665, The London Gazette is regarded as the United Kingdom's official public record. Although the government's notices are published today at co, the newly released LondonGazette draws on the same cultural resonance while remaining an independent, privately owned asset. Its blend of geographic authority (“London”) with the enduring news term (“Gazette”) positions the name for a variety of editorial, regulatory, and commercial applications.“LondonGazette combines historical gravitas with modern versatility,” said Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media.“Whether deployed as a global news hub, major media, or a high-end business journal, this domain offers immediate credibility to any organization operating in the UK or European information space.”Key Attributes* Institutional Trust – Centuries of association with public records and official notices confer instant legitimacy.* Geo-Media Synergy – Aligns one of the world's most influential cities with a universally recognized publishing term.* Broad Development Scope – Suitable for newsrooms, law- and fintech-focused outlets, record-filing services, or policy think tanks.* SEO Advantage – Direct-match searches for“London Gazette” generate sustained organic traffic, benefiting both editorial visibility and discoverability.An independent valuation completed this month places fair-market value for LondonGazette in the £120,000 – £280,000 range (approximately USD $150,000 – $350,000), with potential for a higher figure in negotiations with strategic end-users. Full appraisal available upon request.AvailabilityLondonGazette is being offered exclusively through Geocentric Media. Expressions of interest can be directed to .... Included in any sale will be the domain TheLondonGazette in addition to LondonGazette.About Geocentric MediaGeocentric Media is a boutique digital-asset brokerage specializing in premium geo and media domain names. The firm has overseen transactions involving NewYork , Scottsdale , Denver, LosAngeles, Houston, SanFrancisco and other marquee properties, and is regarded as a leader in exact-match city branding. Potential media powerhouses also being represented is TheUnitedStates, TheMiddleEast, co and many more.LondonGazette is privately owned and unaffiliated with The Gazette, or any UK government publication.Press Contact Fred Mercaldo , Managing Director, Geocentric Media ...

