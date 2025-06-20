Sisodia's Questioning: Delhi BJP Chief Says Many AAP Leaders Will Land In Jail Soon
Sachdeva's remarks came on a day when ACB grilled former education minister Manish Sisodia over the multi-crore rupee classroom scam.
“Now that the BJP is in power in Delhi, the investigative agencies are receiving full cooperation, and not only Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, but several other AAP leaders will soon land in jail,” Sachdeva said.
He said that AAP leaders are well aware that during their rule, toilets and verandas in government schools were presented as classrooms -- and all of this will now be substantiated through the ongoing investigation.
Sachdeva said that for the past eight years, AAP leaders have been repeatedly chanting the same mantra that the BJP has ruled the Centre for 11 years, but nothing incriminating has been found in corruption cases against their leaders.
He said the then AAP Ministers had earlier never provided the requested information to the investigating agencies, which resulted in the probes progressing very slowly.
Hitting out at AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi to defend Sisodia, he said,“It would be better if the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, stops defending corrupt leaders like Manish Sisodia, whose corruption is widely known.”
She should instead start worrying about his bail because his arrest is inevitable, he said.
Earlier, the ACB said Sisodia reached its office around 11 a.m. on Friday in connection with FIR No. 31/2025 registered under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, read with Sections 409 and 120B dealing with breach of trust and conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.
The case pertains to irregularities and a large-scale scam involving the construction of classrooms and school buildings in Delhi Government schools at highly inflated costs, it said.
The ACB said Sisodia was examined in the presence of an independent 'Panch' witness, and his responses were recorded regarding various facts and circumstances related to the case.
