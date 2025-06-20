1St Test: Jaiswal's Hundred, Gill's Fifty Propel India To A Commanding 215/2 At Tea
On the other hand, Gill showed his best-attacking version to bring up his half-century off just 56 balls, his fastest in Tests, and be unbeaten on 58 off 74 balls, as India didn't lose a single wicket in what was a session totally going in their favour.
Jaiswal's unbeaten knock has been a masterclass in dominating off-side strokeplay – cutting and driving off England's fast bowlers with absolute ease. Right from the first ball of the session when Gill confidently left an outswinger from England captain Ben Stokes, one got a feeling that India would totally be a dominant force in the session.
It also helped that with the Dukes ball getting soft and England's bowlers lacking serious penetration, it helped Jaiswal and Gill to execute their shots perfectly. After an overthrow gave him five runs, Gill was immaculate in unleashing drives and flicking off an off-rhythm Chris Woakes.
After a single from Josh Tongue got him his fifty, Jaiswal continued to be proficient in front-foot drives and back-foot cuts, fetching him boundaries.
After carving Josh Tongue over cover for six, Jaiswal welcomed Shoaib Bashir by slicing him through square on the off-side for four. Gill then got his fifty by thumping Tongue through the gap at mid-wicket for four. From there, despite a right forearm cramp, Jaiswal lofted, slashed, cut, and drove to take boundaries off Carse, before getting his century with a single through point and soaked in the applause on getting his first Test century in England.
Brief scores:
India 215/2 in 51 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 not out, Shubman Gill 58 not out; Ben Stokes 1-22, Brydon Carse 1-58) against England
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment