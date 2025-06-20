Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Washer Fluid Fill System (BDH-1022)


2025-06-20 11:16:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to refill washer fluid when needed, similar to filling your tank with gas," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the E - Z WASH. My design also eliminates the hassle and waste associated with plastic washer fluid jugs."

The invention provides an improved way to refill washer fluid within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and store a jug of washer fluid. It also saves time and effort, and it could help save costs. Additionally, the invention features an efficient design that is easy to use.

The E - Z WASH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Tabitha Collins at 423-943-7556 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN20062025003732001241ID1109701425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

