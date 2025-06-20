123Invent Inventor Develops New Washer Fluid Fill System (BDH-1022)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to refill washer fluid when needed, similar to filling your tank with gas," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the E - Z WASH. My design also eliminates the hassle and waste associated with plastic washer fluid jugs."
The invention provides an improved way to refill washer fluid within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and store a jug of washer fluid. It also saves time and effort, and it could help save costs. Additionally, the invention features an efficient design that is easy to use.
The E - Z WASH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Tabitha Collins at 423-943-7556 or email [email protected] .
