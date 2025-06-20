SALUTE TO SERVICE: MAHINDRA's MILITARY SALUTE GIVEAWAY RETURNS WITH INDEPENDENCE EDITION ROXOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "A deeply ingrained part of Mahindra's purpose is to give back to the community. Off the heels of the recent U.S. Flag Day and the special 250anniversary of the Army, this is the perfect time to launch our 12annual Military Salute Giveaway," said MAgNA President and CEO Viren Popli. "We designed this ROXOR Independence Edition to recognize the importance of our service members who sacrifice so much for our freedom."

MAgNA is hosting this giveaway for all veterans, active-duty military personnel, and reservists who can enter the 2025 Military Salute Giveaway through July 26th at mahindrasweeps , with the winner to be revealed on August 26th . Now in its 12th year, the Military Salute Giveaway reflects the company's enduring commitment to honoring those who serve. As a cornerstone of Mahindra's broader mission to drive positive change, the annual campaign has garnered thousands of nominations from across the country.

The limited-edition ROXOR Independence Edition off-road heavy-duty utility vehicle is now available for purchase at Mahindra dealers. With a limited run, this exclusive model offers farmers, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a bold new chapter of the ROXOR.

Engineered for durability and performance, each limited-edition ROXOR is built with a 2.7L turbo diesel engine delivering 55 horsepower, a boxed steel frame, and a heavy-duty transmission, a combination designed to thrive in the most demanding conditions.

About Mahindra Ag North America

Mahindra Ag North America (MAgNA) is part of Mahindra Group's Automotive and Farm Sector, the number-one-selling farm tractor company in the world based on volume, and the only tractor manufacturer in the world to win the industry's top two quality awards, the Deming Application Prize and the Japan Quality Medal, care of Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers. Mahindra serves the agricultural and rural lifestyle customers in the U.S. and Canada by partnering with a network of independently owned dealerships. Houston, Texas, based, MAgNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and began selling tractors in the USA in 1994.

About the Mahindra Group

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on . For updates, subscribe to /newsroom .

