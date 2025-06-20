Pennsylvania Listings And Home Prices Continue Upward Trend

LEMOYNE, Pa., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania housing market continues to show positive momentum as both home inventory and prices increased last month.

The number of listings was up more than 12% year over year, reaching more than 41,100 in May, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® . Listings also rose more than 12% over the previous month. The May housing market reflected a 4.26-month inventory. A six-month inventory is considered a balanced market.

The median sales price also climbed to $305,000 in May, up more than 6% from the same time last year. That price was up about 3% from April.

"More listings mean more opportunities for buyers to find the right home," said Bill Lublin, PAR president and CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold in the Philadelphia region. "And rising prices show that the market remains resilient, with buyers willing to invest in homeownership."

Home sales leaped 16% in May compared to April, with 10,635 sales last month. The number of sales is down 3.8% compared to May 2024.

"The uptick in available homes is helping to balance the market. This environment benefits both buyers and sellers, creating more choices for buyers and maintaining strong home values for sellers," Lublin said.

It's crucial to work with a Realtor® to navigate the current conditions, especially as the market adjusts. "A real estate professional can help buyers act quickly on the best opportunities and guide sellers on pricing and marketing their homes effectively," he added.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)

