TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION RAISES MORE THAN $924,000 FOR CHILDREN's MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Held on June 4, 2025, at the Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton, NY, the prestigious event brought together more than 150 golfers, sponsors, and supporters - all united by a shared mission to improve the health and lives of children across the country.

"We are proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the incredible care they provide to children and families nationwide," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Thanks to the generous support of our business partners, employees, and members, our third annual golf tournament was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on this impact in the years ahead."

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting children and families in the communities it serves, Teachers Federal Credit Union has directed fundraising contributions to hospitals across both New York and Florida - where many of the credit union's members live, work, and bank. Donations have supported Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, and Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. These efforts underscore the credit union's dedication to the well-being of its members across the country.

Aligned with its guiding principle of Building a Strong Community, Teachers Federal Credit Union actively supports the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteerism. In 2024, Teachers raised more than $1.1 million for nonprofit organizations nationwide and its employees volunteered more than 3,000 hours to causes focused on education, healthcare, and community development.

Sponsors of the Teachers Federal Credit Union Golf Tournament include TruStage, Fiserv, Salesforce, SWBC, and many more.

For more information about Teachers Federal Credit Union, please visit .

ABOUT TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION:

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.9 billion in assets and more than 467,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 30 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit .

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals .

