123Invent Inventor Develops Portable Salon For Styling Hair (BEC-164)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber/stylist, I wanted to create a high-quality, fully functional portable salon to provide hair cutting and styling services to clients at home or anywhere needed," said an inventor, from Dorchester Center, Mass., "so I invented the PORTA - SHOP. My all-in-one design would feature various amenities to accommodate the needs of any client."
The invention provides a portable station for hairstyling and barbering services. In doing so, it would include all the components needed to wash, shampoo, rinse, dry, cut, and style hair. As a result, it eliminates the need for clients to travel to the salon/barbershop. The invention features an all-inclusive design that is easy to use and transport. Additionally, it can be easily set up and used at homes, nursing homes, hospitals, hotels, motels, and offices.
The PORTA - SHOP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Manestreem Gray-Bey Fourty-Four at 334-507-3020 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment