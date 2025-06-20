123Invent Inventor Develops Portable Salon For Styling Hair (BEC-164)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber/stylist, I wanted to create a high-quality, fully functional portable salon to provide hair cutting and styling services to clients at home or anywhere needed," said an inventor, from Dorchester Center, Mass., "so I invented the PORTA - SHOP. My all-in-one design would feature various amenities to accommodate the needs of any client."

The invention provides a portable station for hairstyling and barbering services. In doing so, it would include all the components needed to wash, shampoo, rinse, dry, cut, and style hair. As a result, it eliminates the need for clients to travel to the salon/barbershop. The invention features an all-inclusive design that is easy to use and transport. Additionally, it can be easily set up and used at homes, nursing homes, hospitals, hotels, motels, and offices.

The PORTA - SHOP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Manestreem Gray-Bey Fourty-Four at 334-507-3020 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

