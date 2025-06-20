AIROS Skyview To Offer Up To 11% Discount On Tokyo Night Helicopter Tours During June And July

Stunning Tokyo night view from a helicopter

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AIROS Skyview (Operated by AirX Inc. Based in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. CEO: Kiwamu Tezuka), the top provider of helicopter tours in Japan, has announced a sale on night helicopter rides around Tokyo in June and July 2025.

■ About AIROS Skyview

AIROS Skyview has received positive reviews from foreign travelers and domestic high-worth-individuals as a new way to experience Tokyo and the rest of Japan.

In particular, the“Tokyo Helicopter Tour,” is a luxurious flight over Tokyo that offers views of the night skyline and Mount Fuji, is extremely popular both day and night.

AIROS Skyview is very popular with American tourists and receives around 15 reservations from America per month on average.

AIROS is a recipient of TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2024 and offers support in English, so even travelers who cannot speak Japanese can reserve a tour with ease. Travelers can book a tour through the English reservation site or OTAs such as Viator.

■ Exclusive discounts for June and July|Tokyo Night Helicopter Tour (Departs from Saitama Misato Heliport)

18-minute course: Standard ¥112,000 (About $720)→ Discount from ¥99,000 (About $640)

24-minute course: Standard ¥132,000 (About $850)→ Discount from ¥120,000 (About $770)

48-minute course: Standard ¥238,000 (About $1,530)→ Discount from ¥220,000 (About $1,420)

*Prices for one helicopter/Max. 4 people per helicopter

Details and booking:

■ Highlights of Tokyo helicopter rides

Tokyo Day Flight: Views of Japanese landmarks such as Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Sky Tree, Mt. Fuji

Tokyo Night Flight: Perfect for romantic occasions such as proposals, anniversaries, and honeymoons

Flexible departure: Possible to leave from helipads outside of Tokyo, such as Chiba and Kanagawa

Limited time tours, including flights with views of summer fireworks festivals, are also available.

For information on firework plans please visit:

■Expanding beyond Tokyo, helicopter tours all across Japan

AIROS Skyview also offers flights in other major cities across Japan, including Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima. Flights in Okinawa and Hokkaido are planned for Summer 2025.

For information on flights in other areas of Japan please visit:

■Helicopters for transportation within Japan

In addition to tours, AIROS Skyview also offers helicopter trips for transportation, including Tokyo to Fuji (about 35 minutes). These flights can bypass traffic and are perfect for business and travel.

For information on flights from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji: en/transport/fuji/511

Tokyo Heliport is located about 20 minutes by car from Tokyo Station and Haneda Airport. There are also flights available from Narita Airport to Tokyo.

For information on transportation from Narita Airport please visit:

en/transport/narita/509

■ Reservations and Details



Reservations and other inquiries are welcome from individual travelers, travel agents, and representatives.

About AirX Inc.

Company name: AirX Inc.

Established February 23, 2015

CEO: Kiwamu Tezuka

[AIROS Skyview]



Instagram:

Facebook:

AirX strives to build the next generation of aviation infrastructure through aerial transportation services using helicopters, private jets, and eVTOL (flying cars). With the largest number of helicopter flights in Japan, AirX is leading the air mobility revolution.

Shunka Katsuta

AirX Inc.

...

