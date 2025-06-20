Martanne Construction Launches Comprehensive Home Renovation Price Guide For Kansas City Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guide helps homeowners plan remodels with transparent pricing and expert tips for additions, whole-home renovations, kitchens, and bathrooms.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Martanne Construction, one of Kansas City metro's leading custom renovation companies, has announced the release of its new Home Renovation Price Guide. This is a free digital resource designed to help homeowners navigate the real costs of remodeling, plan confidently, and avoid the common pitfalls of construction budgeting.Known for structural expertise, beautiful finishes, and attention to detail, Martanne Construction created this tool in response to one of the most frequent questions they hear:“How much will my remodel cost?”“Our clients aren't looking for the cheapest contractor-they want a trusted partner who values quality, transparency, and thoughtful planning,” said Jake Roach, owner of Martanne Construction.“This guide is our way of starting that relationship by equipping them with real numbers, examples, and expert guidance before the first hammer ever swings.”The Home Renovation Price Guide covers a wide range of service offerings, including:Structural RenovationsRoom AdditionsWhole-Home RemodelingBasement and Attic ConversionsKitchen RemodelingBathroom RenovationsIt breaks down real-world pricing tiers based on scope, materials, square footage, and client goals-offering Kansas City homeowners a much-needed look behind the curtain of industry pricing models.Unlike generic cost calculators or outdated online estimates, Martanne's guide reflects current market rates in the Kansas City area for design-build contractors and showcases examples from the firm's portfolio of completed projects. The price ranges are backed by over a decade of experience delivering high-quality renovations in communities such as Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa, Loch Lloyd, and the Kansas City area.The guide is especially valuable for:- Recently retired homeowners moving into single-story homes or downsizing with style.- Growing families looking to expand their space with attic conversions, basement finishes, or home additions.- High-income buyers seeking luxury-grade kitchens and bathrooms with premium materials and modern layouts.- Estate homeowners planning full structural renovations or custom exterior work.With custom cabinetry, smart home integration, and showcase-quality finishes included in many of their projects, Martanne Construction's services reflect the design-forward goals of today's most discerning homeowners.The guide puts an end to guesswork in remodeling, following the completion of the price guide, users get detailed information on what to expect with:-Permit and inspection requirements-Labor complexity-Structural modifications considerations-Timeline and scheduling pressures-Material selection inspirationBy offering transparent price expectations upfront, the firm helps eliminate sticker shock and allows clients to plan for what matters most-whether that's a dream kitchen, a spa-like primary suite, or a seamless new addition.About Martanne Construction:Martanne Construction is a full-service design-build remodeling company serving the Kansas City metro area. With a reputation for integrity, craftsmanship, and client-first communication, the company specializes in custom kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, room additions, structural remodeling, and whole-home transformations.From the initial design consultation to the final walkthrough, Martanne handles everything-including structural engineering, custom cabinetry, project management, permitting, and inspections. The company is NARI-certified, licensed, and trusted by some of the most detail-oriented homeowners in the region.To download the free Home Renovation Price Guide or schedule a consultation, visit:

Nicole Crocker

Small Business Marketing Solutions

17608857456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.