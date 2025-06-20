Built For Speed, Born To Win: Felber Twins Launch Into Mid-Ohio With Eyes On Formula 1 Destiny

Cash and Roman Racing

Ohio's Own Twin Phenoms Take on Mid-Ohio in the JSF4 Championship, Fueled by Grit, Speed, and a Dream of the F1 Grid.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is over. This weekend, the electrifying atmosphere at Mid‐Ohio Sports Car Course will be intensified by the roar of engines as FLBR Motorsport , under the banner of Champagne Racing, unleashes their homegrown heroes, Cash and Roman Felber, in Round 7-9 of the Ligier JS F4 Championship. Born in the heart of motorsport country, these identical twins have built their identity around speed, synergy, and an unwavering commitment to greatness-a commitment that's crystal clear as they return to the familiar curves, straights, and fan-filled grandstands of their home track.From the moment they strapped into their first kart in Akron, Ohio, the Felber twins had one thing on their minds: race. Swift reflexes, mental acuity, and an instinctive feel for the car propelled them from local grassroots racing to national spotlight. Every training session, every qualifying lap, and each gritty restart have been deliberate steps in the relentless pursuit of speed-and the realization of their shared dream: Formula 1 .This weekend's showdown on the legendary 2.258‐mile, 13‐turn Mid‐Ohio circuit is more than a race. It's a proving ground. With every apex under their belts and every cheering fan in the stands, Cash and Roman are reaffirming what they've believed all along-they belong.“Mid‐Ohio is where we grew up watching races, dreaming of driving here,” said Roman Felber.“Now we're doing it. It's technical, it's fast-just like we imagined. The energy, the history-there's nothing like it.”That energy is infectious. Off the track, the twins are already preparing with focused intensity. They're optimizing their fitness, honing their mental edge, and dialing every sim and on‐track session down to split‐second excellence. Their dedication is beyond“grit”; it's ritual. The result? Laser‐focused performance, even under pressure.Cash Felber explains,“Every practice, every data session, every conversation with our coaches-it all builds up to race day. We've already learned so much this season, but racing at home adds a new edge. We're dialed in and ready to show what we can do.”Through two season weekends at NOLA and Road America, the Felber brothers demonstrated remarkable evolution: charging through field battles, navigating fierce conditions, and extracting margins that speak to serious potential. While mid-pack finishes and snarls reminded them that improvement never ends, their speed, strategy, and resilience commanded attention-earning them respect and eyes from teams and fans who know what's next for these twins isn't just more of the same.Champagne Racing's lead engineer captured it best:“Cash and Roman are the definition of humility paired with hunger. They work smarter each weekend, made tangible gains on-track, and now Mid‐Ohio becomes a personal mission. It's a proving ground, and they're ready.”That mission carries weight. Cash, currently 5th in the championship standings, sees this weekend as a pivotal moment to secure more podium finishes and move closer to the front. Roman-whose ready to climb up in the points with his smooth cornering and electric pace have turned heads-knows that home track advantage is a catalyst to cementing their reputation and raising their visibility for next-level opportunities.FLBR Motorsport also acknowledges that their highs aren't possible without unwavering support. They extend heartfelt thanks to 2025 partners whose dedication fuels the twin pilots behind the wheel: BioLongevity Labs, empowering their physiology; TownHall, home town food; Rebol, providing essential nutritious meals; Phantom Fireworks, inspiring daring celebrations; and DiLauro Wracher & Thomas Wealth Advisory, anchoring the long‐term dream. Together, they're not just sponsors-they're architects of the twins' push toward the apex of motorsport.As race weekend approaches, anticipation builds-tweet reactions, grandstand chatter, and energy is building as fans tag their posts and prime pit playlists. With June 19–22 marked on calendars, viewers can catch all the live broadcast action on SpeedSport1 TV, while local fans crowd the grandstands to cheer the twins.Mid‐Ohio isn't just an event. It's destiny in motion.About FLBR Motorsport & Champagne RacingFLBR Motorsport and Champagne Racing are committed to developing elite open-wheel talent in North America. Known for their driver-first culture, methodical development strategies, and track record of progression, the team is dedicated to helping drivers build careers from karting through to the upper echelons of international motorsport.

