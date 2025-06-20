New Business Morning Show Launches On KBSZ 1260AM To Spotlight Phoenix Metro Entrepreneurs And Local Business Growth

KBSZ

Arizona's business community is getting a fresh voice

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Starting July 1, Arizona's business community is getting a fresh voice with the launch of a new Business Morning Show on KBSZ 1260AM. The show will air on weekdays and is designed to empower, educate, and energize entrepreneurs and business professionals across the Phoenix Metro area.The Business Morning Show will feature a compelling mix of practical business tips, insightful interviews with local business owners, and“Let's Talk Business” radio segments focused on sharing real-world strategies from those succeeding in today's fast-changing economy. Listeners will also enjoy access to exclusive local business promotions, offers, and DEALS available only through the show.Hosted live from Chandler, Arizona, the program provides a unique platform for local business voices to be heard, offering a spotlight to Phoenix-area companies making a difference. From startups and small businesses to growing enterprises and service providers, the show brings the full spectrum of the Valley's business community into focus.“This show is all about connection and community,” said Troy Warren, host and founder of the Business Morning Show.“Phoenix is a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurial energy, and we're giving local business owners the microphone to share their stories, expertise, and opportunities with listeners across the Valley.”The Business Morning Show is now accepting guest interview requests from Phoenix Metro business owners and entrepreneurs who want to share their journey, promote their services, or highlight unique offerings to a growing audience of loyal listeners.To tune in, listen live on KBSZ 1260AM, or stream the show online atFor media inquiries, guest bookings, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Troy WarrenHost, Business Morning ShowEmail: ...

