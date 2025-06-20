Fashion, Wine & Charity Unite At The 5Th Annual Runway Chardonnay Event

Robert and Barbara Cafaro

- Dr. Rob Garcia SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, June 21st, the rolling hills of Lakeside will come alive with fashion, music, and community spirit at the 5th Annual Runway Chardonnay and Fashion Show, a high-energy charity event held at the beautiful Trevi Hills Winery from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.Hosted by local philanthropists Barbara and Robert Cafaro, this one-of-a-kind event is a powerful collaboration between three dynamic San Diego entrepreneurs who are using their platforms to give back in a stylish way:🎤 Barbara and Robert Cafaro – Event Hosts and longtime community supporters👗 Dawn Sebaugh – Owner of WALA, San Diego's premier luxury fashion brand, providing the exclusive Runway Fashion Show📰 Dr. Rob Garcia – Media Sponsor and Founder of SHIFT Magazine, San Diego's top entrepreneurial publicationGuests will enjoy:A live runway show by WALA, showcasing bold, artistic designsLive music by renowned DJ Ben FernandezA curated selection of fine wines from Trevi Hills WineryA chance to network, celebrate, and give back – all in one unforgettable afternoon📍 Location: Trevi Hills Winery – 13010 Muth Valley Road, Lakeside, CA🗓️ Date/Time: Saturday, June 21st | 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM💵 Suggested Donation: $25 – All proceeds support local charitiesTo purchase tickets for event, visit:Media crews are encouraged to attend to capture vibrant visuals, conduct interviews, and share this unique story of fashion, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy with the community.MEDIA RSVP & PRESS INQUIRIES:To request press passes, schedule interviews, or receive a media kit, contact:Dr. Rob Garcia📧 editor@shiftlifedesign | 📞 (619) 316-1856

