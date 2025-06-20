Awakened Magazine Launches Powerful New Anthology 'Awakened Hearts' Featuring 32 Transformational Voices

Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities

Awakened Hearts Book - eBook, Paperback, Hardback

Awakened Magazine

Marci Shimoff, Karen Weaver, and Other Spiritual Leaders Share Stories of Healing, Awakening, and Transformation

- David TrotterNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Awakened Magazine is proud to announce the upcoming release of "Awakened Hearts : Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities," a moving new anthology featuring 32 conscious leaders, healers, and transformational voices. The book launches worldwide on June 23, 2025, and offers readers a window into real-life journeys of personal growth, emotional healing, and spiritual awakening.Each chapter offers a glimpse into the journey of awakening-whether sparked by sudden insight or slow healing-guiding readers toward deeper truth, purpose, and spiritual connection. Contributors come from a wide range of backgrounds including spiritual teachers, energy healers, coaches, therapists, and everyday seekers, with each person sharing a deeply personal and authentic story of transformation."Awakened Hearts" features contributions from world-renowned transformational teacher Marci Shimoff , #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Karen Weaver, founder of the Hear Us Roar book and docufilm experience. Their stories of awakening, along with those of 30 other inspired voices, truly reflect the heart of a global consciousness movement.“This book is a celebration of what's possible when we choose to heal, trust, and remember who we truly are,” said David Trotter, publisher of Awakened Magazine and creator of the Awakened Hearts anthology series.“Each story carries the energy of transformation, reminding us that light, love, and limitless possibilities are never far from reach.”With themes of resilience, authenticity, divine guidance, and radical self-love, "Awakened Hearts" is a heartfelt companion for readers walking the path of conscious living and spiritual growth.The book will be available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers starting June 23, 2025.About Awakened Magazine:Awakened Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices of conscious leaders, healers, and coaches worldwide. Through inspiring stories, interviews, and practical wisdom, the magazine supports readers on their journeys of spiritual growth and healing.

