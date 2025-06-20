African And Caribbean Leaders To Headline Afreximbank's 32Nd Annual Meetings In Abuja, Nigeria

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, June 20, 2025/APO Group/ --

The 32nd Annual Meetings (AAM2025) of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) will bring together an influential coalition of global, African and CARICOM leaders in Abuja, Nigeria from 25–27 June 2025. This high-level forum will focus on advancing trade, investment, and innovation across the continent, with Heads of State, Prime Ministers, top business executives, academics and acclaimed academics confirmed to speak.

H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu , President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; former Nigerian President H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and H.E. Ambassador Albert Muchanga , African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry & Mining, are among the confirmed dignitaries.

They will be joined by ministers, central bank governors, investors, and industry leaders from Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Held under the theme “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience” , AAM2025 will focus on accelerating trade opportunities, driving investment and fostering innovation.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank , remarked:

“AAM2025 comes at a pivotal time for Africa. As the continent confronts global uncertainties, it is doing so with renewed resolve. Following the successful 31st edition of AAM held in The Bahamas last year, we are back on the African continent for this year's meetings which are about catalysing practical action-building stronger institutions to strengthen trade integration and unlocking the full potential of African innovation. We thank H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his support.”

The speaker lineup includes renowned economists and industry leaders including Professor Jeffrey Sachs , Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Columbia University and Dr. Kishore Mahbubani , Distinguished Fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore.

Africa's foremost business innovation leaders such as Mr. Aliko Dangote , President & CEO of Dangote Group and Mr. Tony Elumelu , Chairman of Heirs Holdings, will also participate. The speaker lineup further includes Professor Ghulam Mufti of King's College London, former Prime Minister of Jamaica P.J. Patterson , and other influential figures.

Afreximbank's 32nd Annual Meetings (AAM2025) in Abuja are expected to deliver strong economic benefits, both in the short and long term. The main anticipated impacts include the trade and investment mobilisation, policy and institutional advancement and strengthening South-South cooperation and trade flows.

AAM2025 is expected to facilitate significant trade and investment deals, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and public-private partnerships. The meetings are expected to catalyse billions of dollars in funding over the next 5–10 years for key strategic sectors.

By bringing together heads of state, ministers, leaders of trade institutions, policymakers and the private sector, the meetings will advance regional dialogue on several priorities: implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enhancing cross-border payment systems to speed up regional transactions, strengthening Africa–Caribbean (CARICOM) economic ties through expanded trade, tourism, and joint ventures, and ensuring private sector participation in policy reforms. These discussions aim to reduce business costs, improve trade infrastructure, and deepen regional economic integration.

With world-renowned economists, scholars, and entrepreneurs participating, AAM2025 will shape thought leadership on Africa's development path.

Platforms like this influence policy, shift narratives, and inspire reforms that foster innovation, inclusion, and competitiveness. This year's meetings will also mark the launch of several new initiatives.

AAM2025 is expected to welcome thousands of participants and media from more than 80 countries.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

