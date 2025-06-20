403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GreatList and Dubai College of Tourism Announce Annual Scholarship for Aspiring Culinary Talents
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) GreatList and Dubai College of Tourism Announce Annual Scholarship for Aspiring Culinary Talents
New scholarship is open to students completing their Certificate in Culinary Arts at DCT
Dubai, UAE, 20th June 2025 — International restaurant guide GreatList has entered into a long-term partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to support the next generation of hospitality professionals. As part of this collaboration, the GreatList by Alexander Sysoev Scholarship will be awarded annually to outstanding students pursuing careers in culinary arts and gastronomy.
Open to current students completing their Certificate in Culinary Arts at DCT, and to future students enrolling in the course, the scholarship recognises academic merit, creativity, passion, and dedication to the culinary profession.
The scholarship will award one outstanding DCT student with a full tuition scholarship to progress to the first year of the Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts, while a second promising student will receive a 50% tuition scholarship. All funding will be provided directly by GreatList, reflecting the organisation’s long-term commitment to nurturing talent within the global gastronomy sector. This partnership with GreatList helps to prepare culinary arts students for real-life experience in the workplace, and provides them with the skills needed to thrive in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.
“This initiative reflects what we believe is the true mission of a modern restaurant guide,” says Alexander Sysoev, founder of GreatList. “It’s not just about recognising the best restaurants today — it’s about investing in those who will define excellence tomorrow. Supporting young culinary talent today means creating 10, 20, even 30 extraordinary restaurants in the future.”
“This partnership with GreatList represents a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality education,” says Elham Bolooki, Senior Experiential Learning Manager, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). “Supporting our mission to nurture and empower the next generation of hospitality professionals, this collaboration aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. Through the GreatList by Alexander Sysoev Scholarship, we are not only recognising our students’ academic excellence and passion, but also equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in an increasingly competitive and innovative industry.”
This strategic alliance between GreatList and DCT – a world-class vocational college that delivers full-time certificate and advanced diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events – underscores a shared vision to empowering young talent and elevating standards across the hospitality industry.
For more information about GreatList and DCT, please visit: greatlistand dct.ac
-ENDS-
New scholarship is open to students completing their Certificate in Culinary Arts at DCT
Dubai, UAE, 20th June 2025 — International restaurant guide GreatList has entered into a long-term partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to support the next generation of hospitality professionals. As part of this collaboration, the GreatList by Alexander Sysoev Scholarship will be awarded annually to outstanding students pursuing careers in culinary arts and gastronomy.
Open to current students completing their Certificate in Culinary Arts at DCT, and to future students enrolling in the course, the scholarship recognises academic merit, creativity, passion, and dedication to the culinary profession.
The scholarship will award one outstanding DCT student with a full tuition scholarship to progress to the first year of the Advanced Diploma in Culinary Arts, while a second promising student will receive a 50% tuition scholarship. All funding will be provided directly by GreatList, reflecting the organisation’s long-term commitment to nurturing talent within the global gastronomy sector. This partnership with GreatList helps to prepare culinary arts students for real-life experience in the workplace, and provides them with the skills needed to thrive in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.
“This initiative reflects what we believe is the true mission of a modern restaurant guide,” says Alexander Sysoev, founder of GreatList. “It’s not just about recognising the best restaurants today — it’s about investing in those who will define excellence tomorrow. Supporting young culinary talent today means creating 10, 20, even 30 extraordinary restaurants in the future.”
“This partnership with GreatList represents a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality education,” says Elham Bolooki, Senior Experiential Learning Manager, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). “Supporting our mission to nurture and empower the next generation of hospitality professionals, this collaboration aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. Through the GreatList by Alexander Sysoev Scholarship, we are not only recognising our students’ academic excellence and passion, but also equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in an increasingly competitive and innovative industry.”
This strategic alliance between GreatList and DCT – a world-class vocational college that delivers full-time certificate and advanced diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events – underscores a shared vision to empowering young talent and elevating standards across the hospitality industry.
For more information about GreatList and DCT, please visit: greatlistand dct.ac
-ENDS-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment