3Rd Annual Golf Classic Benefits Be An Angel: Sept 23Rd

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Businesses and individuals are encouraged to become sponsors for this impactful event. Your contribution will directly support Be An Angel's vital work, making a tangible difference in the lives of children. Learn more and register to sponsor at TDTCharityGolfClassic.

"Texas Door & Trim is thrilled to partner with Be An Angel for this year's Charity Golf Classic," said Todd Stivers, General Manager at Texas Door & Trim. "Their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for children with special needs deeply resonates with our company values, and we are excited to leverage this event to raise significant funds and awareness for their vital mission. We invite businesses and individuals to join us by visiting to register or become a sponsor."

This year's Charity Golf Classic promises a memorable experience. Participants can anticipate a day filled with friendly competition on the greens, valuable networking with fellow professionals, and the profound satisfaction of contributing to a meaningful cause. The event is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all skill levels, ensuring an enjoyable day for everyone. As part of the excitement surrounding the tournament, TDT is thrilled to announce that a brand-new truck will be awarded as the hole-in-one prize, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this special charity event.

Texas Door & Trim has partnered with Be An Angel because of their remarkable commitment to enhancing the quality of life for children with special needs. Be An Angel provides essential support and resources, enabling these children to reach their full potential. By participating in the Charity Golf Classic, you'll be directly contributing to their ongoing efforts.

The event offers several ways to participate:



Play in the Golf Tournament: Enjoy a day of golf while supporting a great cause.

Become a Sponsor: Various sponsorship levels are available to suit different budgets and business needs. Your sponsorship will be prominently recognized throughout the event. Make a Donation: Even a small contribution can make a significant impact on the lives of the children Be An Angel serves.

Register to play, sponsor, or donate at . Let's make this year's Charity Golf Classic the most successful yet! Find out more about Be An Angel at

Texas Door & Trim boasts 80,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space in Dallas with a custom millwork facility. Texas Door & Trim delivers material professionally and on time with its new fleet of modern delivery vehicles. The professional sales staff has an average of 15 years experience and access to more than 150 years of combined experience throughout the company. Texas Door & Trim's sales staff will work with you and your customers to provide solutions for any and all millwork needs.

SOURCE Texas Door & Trim, Inc.