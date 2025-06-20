Venterra Realty Named One Of The Best Workplaces In Texas For 8Th Consecutive Year!

"At Venterra, we're driven by a commitment to create a workplace that uplifts, inspires and empowers," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Earning recognition as a top employer in Texas for eight consecutive years is a testament to the strength of our people-first philosophy and the genuine care each team member shows one another every day."

"Texas is home to our headquarters and remains one of our largest markets," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "With deep roots in the state, we're proud to foster a culture where every team member's voice is valued, and personal growth is actively supported."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Previous recognitions from the organization include overall Best Workplaces , Best Workplaces in Canada , Best Workplaces in Real Estate , and, most recently, Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profil .

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner and operator of multifamily apartments with over 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major U.S. cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $5.6 billion USD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 116,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place to Work ModelTM help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified or receiving recognition on its coveted Best WorkplacesTM lists.

Follow Great Place to Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune



Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

