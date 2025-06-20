Glacier Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Sam Grippo
|77,972,355
|95.58%
|3,602,158
|4.42%
|Mark Melville
|81,508,980
|99.92%
|65,533
|0.08%
|Bruce W. Aunger
|81,508,874
|99.92%
|65,639
|0.08%
|Geoffrey L. Scott
|81,508,888
|99.92%
|65,625
|0.08%
|Hugh McKinnon
|81,508,976
|99.92%
|65,537
|0.08%
At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 99.92% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.
For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.
About the Company
Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.
