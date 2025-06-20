Glacier Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) (“Glacier” or the“Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 19, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Sam Grippo 77,972,355 95.58% 3,602,158 4.42% Mark Melville 81,508,980 99.92% 65,533 0.08% Bruce W. Aunger 81,508,874 99.92% 65,639 0.08% Geoffrey L. Scott 81,508,888 99.92% 65,625 0.08% Hugh McKinnon 81,508,976 99.92% 65,537 0.08%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 99.92% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.