UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Existing Data Center Capacity In UAE Is Over 350 MW, While The Upcoming Capacity In The Region Is Expected To Be Around 500 MW
Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Abu Dhabi dominates the upcoming data center market with almost 40% of the total power capacity.
Almost 60 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. The existing data center capacity in UAE is over 350 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 500 MW.
Around $2.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in UAE by 2026.
This database product presents analysis on UAE's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (23 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this UAE data center market database include:
- Datacenter Vaults,Du Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Group 42 Gulf Data Hub Injazat Khazna Data Centers Morohub PacificControls Pure Data Centers Quantum Switch
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
