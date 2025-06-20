Flu RNA Vaccines Market Research Report 2025-2034 Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, And Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Moderna, Inc. Pfizer Inc. BioNTech SE CureVac N.V. Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Seqirus (a CSL Limited company) Arcturus Therapeutics VaxEquity Ltd. GreenLight Biosciences eTheRNA immunotherapies Translate Bio (a Sanofi company) Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center (CUVRC) Providence Therapeutics Abogen Biosciences
