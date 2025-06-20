Del Roscoe Releases First Single 'A Few More Miles' From Debut Album

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gothic indie Americana band, Del Roscoe takes center stage today with the release of their debut single,“A Few More Miles,” now available on all major streaming platforms.“A Few More Miles” is a song that drifts through your speakers like dust off a forgotten road and settles deep in the corners of your mind. This is no radio-friendly sugar high; it's a slow-burn reflection of getting old and sticking around.Inspired by the quiet ache of aging and the impossibility of outrunning your past,“A Few More Miles” is both an emotional unraveling and a contemplative journey.It marks the band's first step into the world, laying the groundwork for the stories they're ready to tell. With haunting melodies, stark harmonies, and weathered storytelling, Del Roscoe is carving out their own space-rooted in emotion and branching outward through shared voices and lived experience.“The song is the first from our album and is inspired by the need for distance to create clarity,” says the band.“To leave something behind in order to realize the value in going back to it. It explores the fear of sitting still and the inclination to believe there is something easier and better over the horizon only to discover your problems will follow you no matter how far you drive. You can never outrun your ghost but leaving somewhere can give perspective.”This theme of restless souls and roads that never really lead away perfectly captures the emotional core of Del Roscoe's debut album, a brooding journey through love, loss, and memory.Del Roscoe, named after the beloved dogs of two brothers in the group, weaves together folk, outlaw country, and atmospheric rock into a sound that feels both rooted and otherworldly. It highlights the band's interest in telling stories with grit, grace, and honesty.A five-part series of short videos on YouTube leads up to the release of“A Few More Miles,” created in collaboration with Waydrift Records.About Del Roscoe:Del Roscoe is a gothic indie Americana band blending folk, outlaw country, and rock to create a sound rooted in emotion and storytelling. Known for their haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, their music explores themes of distance, memory, and the human experience. Their debut album features layered harmonies, rugged tones, and a distinct style that feels both timeless and otherworldly.

