OMEGA Reveals Aqua Terra 30 mm Collection in Kyoto
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) An Evening of Discovery
The evening began with guests gathering on the venue’s observation deck as twilight descended over Kyoto's ancient skyline. OMEGA President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann welcomed attendees, highlighting the collection's significance "We've created timepieces that transition effortlessly from day to night, complementing any outfit or occasion while maintaining the highest technical standards,” Aeschlimann noted. "This collection represents our response to the growing demand for versatile watches, all at a smaller scale."
Secrets Revealed
As night fell over Kyoto, guests moved through a sensory journey through cascading voile screens created passages of discovery, gradually revealing the collection's twelve distinct expressions unveiling the "my little secret" campaign theme.
Throughout the evening, guests engaged with a series of interactive installations that blended traditional Japanese artistry with contemporary expression, from confessional-style photo booths to live Shodo calligraphy demonstrations.
Stars Align in Kyoto
The event brought together five of the six “my little secret” campaign ambassadors, with model, entrepreneur, and advocate Ashley Graham, K-pop star Danielle Marsh, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tems, Academy Award-winning actress and performer Ariana DeBose and BAFTA-winning actress Marisa Abela, all joining the celebration against the historic setting.
The international gathering also welcomed notable talents from around the world, including the OMEGA Friends of the Brand, Karla Souza and Aislinn Derbez of Mexico and Yuriko Yoshitaka from Japan, as well as the actresses Orm Kornnaphat from Thailand, Maria Pedraza of Spain, Yara Shahidi from the USA, Italian TV presenter Melissa Satta and the German content creator, Lena Mantler.
The Aqua Terra 30 mm collection will be available in OMEGA boutiques and online from 19th June 2025.
