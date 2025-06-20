403
OMEGA’s Latest Secret Unveiled in New Campaign
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) OMEGA’s newest secret reveals itself in the campaign "my little secret" showcasing the first-ever Aqua Terra in 30 mm through six notable women. The collection responds to today’s demand for versatile ready to wear watches.
With 12 distinct references, this collection offers every woman the opportunity to express her personality through her choice of timepiece. A range of vibrant dials and precious materials from 18K Moonshine™ Gold, 18K Sedna™ Gold, stainless steel, and two-tone combinations.
OMEGA's newest movement was completely reimagined and engineered specifically for this intimate scale. Master Chronometer Calibre 8750 for stainless steel and two-tone models and Master Chronometer Calibre 8751 in 18K Sedna™ Gold.
“The most beautiful part of the watch is the one you cannot immediately see," says Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA. "Our new calibres represent OMEGA's highest expression of precision engineering, hidden within yet defining the watch's essence.”
In a campaign first, OMEGA captures a moment of personal revelation where the new Aqua Terra 30 mm naturally becomes the secret that must be shared.
Campaign Ambassadors
OMEGA unites six accomplished women who represent excellence across different fields:
• Ashley Graham, model, entrepreneur, and advocate who has helped transform industry standards of beauty and representation.
• Danielle Marsh, artist who has risen to prominence in the global K-pop music scene with her distinctive vocal talent.
• Tems, grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose layered compositions have earned international acclaim.
• Marisa Abela, a BAFTA-winning actress recognised for her standout performances in Industry and as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black.
• Ariana DeBose, academy Award-winning actress and performer celebrated for her precision and versatility across stage and screen.
• Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, new face in the modelling industry who brings a fresh perspective to the campaign.
The campaign includes portraits of each ambassador with her chosen timepiece and a film capturing a series of rhythmic exchanges as the secret - the Aqua Terra 30 mm - passes from one person to another, suggesting the desire to share something too beautiful to keep hidden.
