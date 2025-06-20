Muzaffar Ali Reveals Why He Chose Farooq Shaikh For 'Umrao Jaan'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) More than three decades after winning over countless hearts, director Muzaffar Ali's period musical drama“Umrao Jaan” is gearing up to return to the silver screen on June 27 this year.

With Rekha in the titular role, Farooq Shaikh was seen as Nawab Sultan in the drama.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Muzaffar Ali shared the tale of casting late Farooq Shaikh in the film.

Speaking to IANS, the filmmaker shared, "He was there with us in 'Gaman'. I could not think of anything at that time that did not include him. He had a face that would suit any character, along with immense talent. Everybody is too hard - you know what I mean? He had the softness of being my protagonist."

Before this, the director stressed that the timeless classic still resonates with audiences due to its nuanced depiction of womanhood, culture, and grace.

Muzaffar Ali revealed,“There is an uncanny continuity in carrying forward the essence of my Umrao Jaan. Almost three generations have revered this as an heirloom and legacy of their emotional evolution. It will be a twofold experience. Watching their grandparent's sensibility and their very own discovery. It is a timeless film in every way ahead of time.”

Sharing why the film continues to connect with movie lovers, he added,“It is passion, rootedness and care for detail. It is not just an identity of a place or culture but the identity of womanhood. The enduring performance of Rekha is matchless. One of the greatest roles an actress brings to life and leaves it to her audience to live their lives through it.”

Inspired by Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel "Umrao Jaan Ada", the film chronicles the heartbreaking journey of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her fruitless search for true love.

Released on January 2, 1981, the project received a lot of critical acclaim upon reaching the audience.