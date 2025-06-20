During PM Modi's Visit, India & Croatia Sign Key Agreements On Agriculture, Culture & Technology

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi, paid an official visit to Croatia on 18 June 2025 at the invitation of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

This marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.

During their meeting, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on advancing bilateral ties, reinforcing the India-EU strategic partnership, and enhancing coordination in multilateral forums.

They reaffirmed the shared foundations of India-Croatia relations-democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, and equality.

The visit resulted in the signing of four key agreements: an MoU on Agricultural Cooperation, a Programme of Cooperation in Science and Technology, a Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP), and an MoU to establish a Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb.

These agreements reflect growing synergy in the fields of education, culture, and innovation.

Both leaders acknowledged the complementarities between their economies, especially in tourism, technology, and trade.

They highlighted the potential of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and agreed to enhance cooperation in ports and shipping, with a view to developing Croatia as a key Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe.

Connectivity and maritime cooperation featured prominently, with both sides underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation, respect for international maritime law, and adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The leaders encouraged deeper collaboration between research institutions and greater mobility for young scientists and researchers.

Defence cooperation was another focus area, with both leaders noting progress under the 2023 MoU on Defence Cooperation and committing to deepen collaboration between defence industries through joint initiatives and regular dialogue.

Both sides identified healthcare-tech, agri-tech, clean-tech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity as key sectors for strategic partnerships between startups and incubators.

The leaders agreed to strengthen the India–Croatia Start-up Bridge to drive cross-border innovation.

They also called for the swift conclusion of an MoU on workforce mobility to facilitate skilled personnel exchanges across sectors.

