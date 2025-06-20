Telangana High Court Questions Industry Safety Measures Amid Ethanol Plant Attack
Justice Vinod Kumar was hearing a plea by Gayathri Renewable Fuels and Allied Industries, which sought police protection to begin operations at its facility in Peddadhanwada village.
During Tuesday's hearing, Justice Kumar expressed dismay over the recurring attacks on industrial sites in Telangana.“There are attacks on industries all over the state, but nothing substantial is being done to ensure their safety,” he remarked.
He also criticized the government's promotional efforts, saying,“You go around countries inviting investments but fail to protect industries established here.”
According to the company's counsel, a mob attacked the plant on June 4, disrupting operations and threatening the safety of staff. The company argued that without proper police protection or the establishment of a police picket, it could not operate safely.
Although the state counsel informed the court that arrests had been made and a case registered, the judge advised the firm to include the industries department in its petition. He stressed that the department, along with senior officials, must take responsibility for protecting industries.
Justice Kumar emphasized that promoting only IT in Hyderabad is not sufficient.“Other industries must also be encouraged. How can we reduce unemployment or build ancillary units if safety is not ensured?” he asked.
The court has asked the industries department's counsel to appear at the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday to address the issue further.
