China's Rare Earth Exports Drop 61% In May To Five-Year Low Due To Export Restrictions

MENAFN - KNN India)China's rare earth product exports experienced a dramatic decline in May, falling to their lowest level in five years as Beijing's export restrictions significantly reduced international shipments.

The downturn reflects the mounting trade tensions between China and the United States over access to critical materials essential for modern manufacturing.

Export volumes of rare earth products plummeted 61 percent year-over-year in May, totaling just 2,117 tons according to Chinese customs data analysed by Bloomberg News.

This marked the lowest monthly figure since February 2020, with the sharp decline attributed to export controls that took effect in early April.

The export restrictions have created substantial supply concerns across multiple industries worldwide.

Manufacturing sectors including automotive production in the United States, Europe, and India face potential disruptions due to shortages of vital magnetic components that rely on these rare earth materials.

China maintains dominant control over the global rare earth magnet market, producing approximately 90 percent of the world's permanent rare earth magnets.

The country has leveraged this market position as part of its broader trade strategy amid escalating commercial disputes with the United States.

The April 4 export controls implemented by Beijing targeted not only seven specific rare earth elements but also extended to magnetic products containing even minimal quantities of these materials.

This comprehensive approach significantly impacted global supply chains that depend on Chinese rare earth exports.

Recent diplomatic efforts have sought to address the supply disruptions. Following negotiations between American and Chinese representatives in London, President Donald Trump announced that China would provide full magnet supplies and necessary rare earth materials upfront to meet US requirements.

Market observers and government officials are closely monitoring June export data to assess whether the diplomatic discussions have resulted in improved supply flows.

Chinese customs authorities are scheduled to release specific magnet export statistics on Friday, which will provide additional insight into the trade situation.

Prior to the implementation of export restrictions, magnets represented nearly 90 percent of China's rare earth product exports during the first quarter of 2025, underscoring their significance in the current trade dispute and their importance to global manufacturing supply chains.

(KNN Bureau)