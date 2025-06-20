Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Foreign Minister To Discuss Latest Developments With Troika, EU In Geneva Friday

2025-06-20 10:49:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has announced that he will hold a meeting on Friday, with the foreign ministers of the European Troika (UK, France, and Germany), as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, in Geneva.
Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted Araqchi as saying that the meeting came at the request of the three European countries and will be devoted to discussing political developments and bilateral and regional issues of common interest.
For his part, Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, announced the program for the Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva to discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.
Baghaei added that plans are underway to participate in a joint meeting with three European countries and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at their request, to discuss the nuclear issue and recent developments in the region following the Israeli attacks on Iran.

