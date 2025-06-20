403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Foreign Minister To Discuss Latest Developments With Troika, EU In Geneva Friday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has announced that he will hold a meeting on Friday, with the foreign ministers of the European Troika (UK, France, and Germany), as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, in Geneva.
Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted Araqchi as saying that the meeting came at the request of the three European countries and will be devoted to discussing political developments and bilateral and regional issues of common interest.
For his part, Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, announced the program for the Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva to discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.
Baghaei added that plans are underway to participate in a joint meeting with three European countries and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at their request, to discuss the nuclear issue and recent developments in the region following the Israeli attacks on Iran.
Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted Araqchi as saying that the meeting came at the request of the three European countries and will be devoted to discussing political developments and bilateral and regional issues of common interest.
For his part, Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, announced the program for the Foreign Minister's visit to Geneva to discuss the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.
Baghaei added that plans are underway to participate in a joint meeting with three European countries and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at their request, to discuss the nuclear issue and recent developments in the region following the Israeli attacks on Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment