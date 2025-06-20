Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5 Hospitals Suffer Severe Damage From Israeli Strikes

2025-06-20 10:49:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran announced today that five hospitals have suffered what it said was severe damage as a result of the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation since the early hours of last Friday.
According to Tasnim News Agency, The Iranian Red Crescent Society said that five hospitals have sustained major damage since the Israeli attacks on Iran began.
The Red Crescent also said that all of these actions were violations of international law, and noted that documentation of the damage will be submitted to international organizations such as the International Criminal Court and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

