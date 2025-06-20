403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Norwegian Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Espen Barth Eide.
During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine peace efforts and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
His Excellency emphasized the seriousness of Israel targeting economic facilities in Iran, warning of its disastrous regional and international repercussions, particularly for the stability of energy supplies. He also stressed the need to spare civilians the consequences of war and the commitment of both parties not to target civilian facilities.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is actively working, in close cooperation with its partners, to revive dialogue among all parties in order to address outstanding issues and to promote regional as well as international peace and security.
During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine peace efforts and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.
His Excellency emphasized the seriousness of Israel targeting economic facilities in Iran, warning of its disastrous regional and international repercussions, particularly for the stability of energy supplies. He also stressed the need to spare civilians the consequences of war and the commitment of both parties not to target civilian facilities.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is actively working, in close cooperation with its partners, to revive dialogue among all parties in order to address outstanding issues and to promote regional as well as international peace and security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment