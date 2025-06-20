Welcoming The Future: Tapestry Japan Celebrates 66 New Graduates During Sakura Season
Formally called“Nyushashiki” in Japan, these events mark an important milestone for all the new associates, and emphasizing economic independence and personal advancement. At Tapestry, this was the first multi-brand ceremony held by our team. The ceremony, held every year in Japan, builds camaraderie across new-hires, brands and functions while helping our employees understand opportunities for internal mobility, support and overall professional development.
After celebrating their onboarding in April, our newest team members are now at work in Coach and kate spade new york stores across Japan and providing the best brand experiences for our customers.
Learn more about what its like working at Tapestry on our careers page .
