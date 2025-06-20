3 Takeaways From Davita CEO Javier Rodriguez On The Future Of Health Technology

MENAFN - 3BL) Health care conversations have outgrown the concept of transformation; what we need now is a revolution, driven by the capabilities of cutting-edge technology. As DaVita continues to invest in new solutions to enhance kidney care, CEO Javier Rodriguez provides a grounding focus on how technology in health care must transform the care experience - from mitigating care fragmentation to creating a meaningful experience for the people who use it, to supporting innovation that serves to facilitate better health outcomes.

Here are three takeaways on DaVita's commitment to transforming kidney care through technology innovation:

Advances in technology across industries has emphasized consumer needs and evolved expectations. In health care, this translates to a need for greater convenience, price transparency and personalized experiences.The consumerization of health care holds significant potential for improving access to these needed benefits by tailoring services to the needs and preferences of patients. DaVita's emphasis on access to care has led to a national care footprint in which 88% of patients live within eight miles of treatment centers.By prioritizing transparency and convenience, innovations focused on patient-centric solutions not only enhance access but also foster a more engaged and informed patient population. Ultimately, embracing these principles in health tech innovation is vital for developing a health care system that is responsive to the diverse needs for everyone.To realize the benefits of personalized care, technology solutions must provide clinicians with the tools they need. When DaVita developed the OneView platform, it was in response to clinician feedback. Rather than focusing on financial return, the development team centered the work on enhancing the physician experience. Automating routine tasks and streamlining documentation in platforms like OneView helps alleviate this pressure and create more time for direct patient interaction. The platform was launched as an optional tool for nephrologists rounding at DaVita centers, and thanks to its effective development to address clinician needs, the platform has a 94% opt-in rate with a +44 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the mobile app among doctors, on par with many best-in-class digital tools in day-to-day life.As data and insights continue to become more robust, technology can further enhance how caregivers are able to use tools - from cross-functional collaboration and communication to analytics that inform decision-making and more.When someone is diagnosed with a chronic condition, one of the first questions that can come to mind is often,“What will be my quality of life?” And the answer is not tied to just one aspect of what happens next - their medical experience, one treatment or even a single provider. It's dependent on the sum of every engagement they will have with the health care system.As new technologies and platforms emerge, the rise of point-to-point solutions creates further risk of fragmenting care and confusing users. Prioritizing interoperability can lead to a cohesive ecosystem that simplifies the experience, encourages engagement and offers a personalized care experience.

These three focus areas can help drive transformation in a way that elevates care for both patients and providers - creating a future where technology empowers individuals and strengthens the entire health care ecosystem.

Javier Rodriguez shared his perspective on unlocking innovative patient care through tech transformation at Reuters Total Health on Oct. 8, 2024.