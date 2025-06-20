403
Community Farmers Markets Growing Climate Solutions In Georgia: A Climate Digest Interview
(MENAFN- 3BL) In Georgia, fresh local food is more than sustenance-it is an opportunity to advance climate action and equity. Just ask Community Farmers Markets (CFM) , an Atlanta-based nonprofit that is scaling several of the 20 Drawdown Georgia climate solutions in the neighborhoods that need it most. In a recent conversation with Eriqah Vincent, longtime climate justice activist and host of the Georgia Climate Digest video series, Casey Hood, Director of Operations & Vendor Support, and Raevin Hawkins, Food Systems Innovation Manager, shared how Community Farmers Markets is reducing emissions, fighting food insecurity, and creating a sense of community.
