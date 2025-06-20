'PM Modi, CM Nitish Are Not Mass Leaders': Tejashwi Yadav Mocks PM's Bihar Rally Amid NDA-RJD War Of Words
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav accused the state administration of forcibly mobilizing crowd to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Siwan and questioned the popularity PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that both are not 'mass leaders' like his (Tejashwi) father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
"The administration was deployed to gather the crowd. The people have been brought forcefully... Did this used to happen before 2005, when the only job officials had was to gather crowds? PM Modi or CM Nitish Kumar are not mass leaders. Lakhs of people will gather if Lalu Ji simply stands on the road. People used to gather for the previous leaders just through word of mouth," he said the BJP of misusing public funds, the former Deputy Chief Minister alleged, they (BJP) have been spending the Bihar government's money for so many days, still there is no crowd, hence, the officials were deployed for it. This is the truth..."
NDA-RJD war of words
However, responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's sharp criticism Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary launched a counterattack, defending the government's conduct.
In a swift rebuttal, Ashok Choudhary questioned the credibility of Tejashwi's claims saying,“Is it Lalu Prasad Yadav's regime that the professors are not getting salaries? Has any government employee claimed that they are not getting their salaries? Tejashwi Yadav should reveal who is providing him with such information... In the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav will face a defeat greater than that experienced by Lalu Prasad Yadav...”
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi who was also present at rally backed PM's visit to the state and said,“The Prime Minister is concerned about how Bihar should progress, and that is why he came here. This has nothing to do with elections. This is a continuous process in which he (PM Modi) wants to take Bihar forward...”
PM Modi flags off first export locomotive from Marhowra Plant
PM Modi on Friday flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative.
The plant became the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.
PM also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment