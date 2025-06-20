Dawn Maloney Announces The Release Of Groundbreaking Book, THE MAKEUP ARTIST's DESIGN BOOK, Introducing A Revolutionary Approach To Anatomical Makeup Techniques

Dawn Maloney, renowned professional makeup artist and educator, is proud to announce the release of her groundbreaking book, THE MAKEUP ARTIST'S DESIGN BOOK. This comprehensive guide introduces an innovative anatomical makeup technique that categorizes and identifies facial features based on shape patterns. With this new approach, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts will learn how to tailor their makeup techniques to individual face structures, achieving symmetry and balance like never before.

Have you ever tried to replicate a makeup look seen in a social media tutorial, only to be disappointed by the unflattering result? The reason often lies in facial anatomy-what works for one person may not work for you. THE MAKEUP ARTIST'S DESIGN BOOK solves this problem by helping readers understand their unique facial structure and how to enhance it with precision.

Based on Dawn Maloney's extensive experience as a national television makeup artist and educator, this book reveals a cutting-edge, patent-pending anatomical makeup methodology. Dawn's career working with diverse faces on popular 90s TV talk shows like The Maury Povich Show and The Sally Jesse Raphael Show honed her ability to quickly assess and work with individuals from all walks of life, each with different anatomical facial features. Through this, she began identifying consistent anatomical patterns that require specific application techniques to achieve natural-looking symmetry.

THE MAKEUP ARTIST'S DESIGN BOOK offers an in-depth exploration of 32 eye shapes, 36 lip shapes, and 50 face shapes, resulting in a staggering 57,600 possible combinations. Through hand-drawn illustrations and detailed descriptions, readers can easily identify their unique features and learn the best makeup techniques to enhance their natural beauty. Dawn explains,“I am deeply passionate about making each person feel and look their best. I started tracking face shape patterns to ensure flawless symmetry through natural-looking makeup. My technique is rooted in understanding facial proportions and working with them-not just chasing the latest makeup trends. Once you can identify facial shapes, you'll be able to master makeup techniques that deliver consistent, beautiful results on anyone.”

In addition to the comprehensive facial shape identification system, the book includes expert makeup application directions with product recommendations, and 50 face-coloring charts, providing readers with the tools they need to practice and perfect their skills. This makes THE MAKEUP ARTIST'S DESIGN BOOK the ideal resource for makeup artists, professionals in the face aesthetics industry, and beauty enthusiasts looking to deepen their understanding of makeup application.

This revolutionary manual represents the most detailed and scientifically informed approach to makeup artistry today, combining years of meticulous study and observation to create a truly unique resource.

THE MAKEUP ARTIST'S DESIGN BOOK is available for purchase on Amazon, and the author's website

About Dawn Maloney:

Dawn Maloney is a professional makeup artist and educator with over 29 years of experience, specializing in personalized makeup application techniques based on the science of facial proportions. Her career spans numerous prestigious outlets, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MLB, ESPN, MSNBC, The Maury Povich Show, The Sally Jesse Raphael Show, and many others. Dawn has also worked with A-list celebrities, contributed to independent films, corporate videos, photoshoots, theatrical productions, and NY Fashion Week. As the founder of Dawn Til Dusk and MakeupClasses, she is dedicated to redefining makeup artistry by celebrating each individual's unique beauty.

CONTACT : For more information or to schedule an interview with Dawn Maloney