Cross Island Detailers Honored With Click360 Award For Best RV Mobile Detailing Service In South Carolina

- Wesley LawsonHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wesley Lawson, proud owner of Cross Island Detailers, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Click360 Award for Best RV Mobile Detailing Service in South Carolina . This honor recognizes Lawson's exceptional commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and dedication to serving the local community."I'm deeply honored to receive this award," said Lawson. "It's great being formally recognized as the best mobile RV Detailer in South Carolina". At Cross Island Detailers, many clients have left 5 Star Reviews on Google and Facebook praising their work and attention to detail.Cross Island Detailers has built a reputation as the go-to provider for premier mobile detailing services. Specializing in mobile RV detailing , the company offers professional washing and waxing tailored to protect and preserve high-end motor coaches, including luxury brands like Prevost and Newell. Their use of advanced equipment and techniques ensures vehicles are handled with precision and care.Additionally, the company provides expert pressure washing services suitable for homes and commercial properties. From removing stubborn grime to restoring exteriors, their team delivers top-notch results with an unwavering commitment to excellence. Cross Island Detailers also offers flexible service plans, including regular RV "keep-it clean" maintenance agreements, to meet clients' ongoing needs.Strategically located in Hilton Head Island , Cross Island Detailers proudly serves the surrounding areas, including Bluffton. Their strong local ties and personalized approach have cemented their status as trusted professionals within the community. If you are one of the Motorcoach or RV Resorts in the area, there is a good chance that you will see their bright orange shirts and smiling faces detailing high end coaches.The recognition from Click360 Awards solidifies Cross Island Detailers' standing as a leader in the industry, reflecting their unwavering dedication to delivering top-quality workmanship and building long-lasting customer relationships.About Cross Island DetailersCross Island Detailers is a premier mobile detailing company based in Hilton Head Island, SC. Founded by Wesley Lawson, a former U.S. Coast Guard member, the business specializes in mobile RV detailing and professional pressure washing services, earning a reputation for excellence and reliability.For media inquiries, please contact:

