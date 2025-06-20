Bluerock Value Exchange Launches $37.8 Million 1031 Exchange BR Churchill Downs Multifamily DST In Pinehurst, NC

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a 20-year, national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs, announced the launch of its latest 1031 exchange/DST offering known as BR Churchill Downs, DST ("Churchill Downs" or "DST") which is seeking to raise approximately $37.8 million from accredited investors. Churchill Downs multifamily offering represents BVEX's 42nd individual DST program.

BVEX believes Churchill Downs represents an attractive investment opportunity in a unique low-density, direct-entry townhome and garden-style apartment community located in the Pinehurst, North Carolina Metro, which ranks in the top 10 among all small market regions in the U.S. and is known as the home of American Golf.1,2 The DST seeks to provide investors with monthly cash flow, the potential for appreciation driven by strong economic and population growth in the region, as well as the opportunity to significantly grow rental income through a targeted unit value-add / upgrade program.

"We believe this is a very timely and favorable entry point for investing in apartments. The sector is poised to greatly benefit with forecasted increasing rents driven by a significant decline in new construction, which is leading to undersupply of housing options, the high cost of home ownership compared to renting, and continued high household formation," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "We selected Churchill Downs due to its well-respected national metro recognition and high growth location and the value-add / upgrade investment opportunity, which we believe can generate a great return on investment for investors," added Hoffman.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

With a 20-year track record, Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Premier Exchange PropertiesTM that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.8 billion in total property value and more than 14 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $19 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.

1 POLICOM 2024 Economic Strength Rankings, Pinehurst Metro ranked #10 (out of 543) micropolitan regions in the nation.

2 Moore County Economic Development Partnership.

