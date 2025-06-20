The International Wine & Spirits Competition Releases Results For The North American Whiskey & RTD Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven Brands Take Gold Outstanding, Including an American Single Malt

LONDON, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Olympics of the Drink Industry occurred in the Bourbon Capital of the World as spirits industry professionals from around the globe descended upon Bardstown, KY, to judge the IWSC's (International Wine & Spirits Competition) North American Whiskey and Ready to Drink (RTD) competition on June 4-5, 2025. After two days of sipping, spitting, and double-blind judging, they have released the results.

The IWSC is considered the most prestigious of the spirit award competitions, with a very low rate of medals given in total, making it all the more meaningful for those brands that do take home the honors. This year, less than four percent of entrants received the top honor of Gold Outstanding at the KY competition. A gold outstanding means the brand has scored between 98-100 points and is described as“an outstanding spirit with a naturally exceptional balance, complexity and power. An example that immediately sets itself apart from others in the category.”

Seven brands earned Gold Outstanding medals at the North American Whiskey and RTD judging, including a single malt from Nantucket Island. This is the first time the single malt category has been included in the North American competition, as the category is newly recognized in the United States.

Results for Overall Gold Outstanding



Triple Eight Distillery, The Notch, 12-year-old American Single Malt Whiskey

Maker's Mark, Star Hill Farm American Wheat Whiskey

King's Family Distillery, 8-year-old Tennessee Standard Blended Bourbon Whiskey

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Whiskey

Frank August Small Batch Kentucky Straight Whiskey

Praedictum, 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Pinhook Vertical Series, 9-year-old Rye Whiskey



In addition to the Gold Outstanding medals, judges also awarded 13 Gold medals, 69 Silver medals, and four Silver medals in the RTD category. Results can be found here . Overall, the judges were impressed by the quality of the North American spirits they judged, with Dr. Bill Lumdsen, director of distilling, whiskey creation and whiskey stocks, Glenmorangie noting,“The future looks very exciting for U.S. Whiskey, with a great variety of flavors, and generally high quality, particularly within the Bourbon and Rye categories.”

The results for all of the North American and RTD entries can be found at IWSC 2025 tasting results | IWSC

Top-scoring products advance to the prestigious Trophy Judging round, where the best of the best are recognized. Top-performing producers are shortlisted for the highly coveted producer trophies and invited to complete a short questionnaire for the Judging Committee to review. Winners are revealed at the IWSC Awards Celebration in November.

About the International Wine & Spirits Competition

Since 1969, the IWSC has set the global standard for beverage excellence. Known as the“Olympics of the drinks industry,” the IWSC evaluates more than 12,000 entries annually from 90-plus countries. Judges are key decision-makers in the industry, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, Master Distillers, and Senior Buyers. These experts assess wines, spirits and alternative drinks using a rigorous panel process that ensures fair evaluation. The IWSC stands out for its expert judging, consistent attention, comprehensive categories and global recognition. For producers, its offers benchmarking, recognition and business connections. For consumers, IWSC medals guide excellence in a wide selection of drinks. As part of The Conversion Group, the IWSC mission is to use competition as a catalyst for community and connection across all levels within the industry.

