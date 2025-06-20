Lebanon's Ministry Of Technology And AI And Sofrecom Group Sign Strategic Mou At Vivatech 2025
Lebanon's Ministry of Technology and AI and Sofrecom Group sign Strategic MoU at VivaTech 2025Partnering with Sofrecom, brings expertise to support us of building an inclusive and future digital government. It's a foundation for smart public services, AI adoption, and citizen empowerment.” - Dr. Kamal ShehadiLEBANON, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lebanon's Ministry of Technology and AI and Sofrecom Group sign Strategic MoU at VivaTech 2025
In a landmark step toward accelerating Lebanon's digital and AI transformation, the Office of the Ministry of State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence (MITAI) and Sofrecom Group, a global consulting and engineering subsidiary of Orange, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today during VivaTech 2025 in Paris, France.
This strategic MoU paves the way for a collaborative engagement between MITAI and Sofrecom to support Lebanon's National Digital Infrastructure Transformation Project - an ambitious AI-enabled platform designed to deliver smart, secure, and citizen-centric digital public services.
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of key dignitaries and tech leaders, highlighting the shared commitment to fostering innovation and public-private cooperation between Lebanon and France.
Dr. Kamal Shehadi, Lebanon's Minister of State for Information Technology and AI, stated:
“Today marks a vital milestone in our digital journey. Partnering with Sofrecom, a subsidiary of Orange, brings global expertise to support our mission of building an inclusive and future-ready digital government. This MoU is not only a bridge between Lebanon and France but a foundation for smart public services, AI adoption, and citizen empowerment.”
Guillaume Boudin, CEO of Sofrecom, remarked:
“We are proud to join forces with the Ministry of Technology and AI in Lebanon. Sofrecom is committed to mobilizing its experienced team and innovative solutions to support the realization of Lebanon's national AI-platform and help identify funding opportunities with French government. This partnership underscores our dedication to inclusive digital growth, working with governments in the Middle East and Africa.”
Under the MoU, Sofrecom will work closely with the Ministry to explore collaboration and consulting areas, including mobilization of international development funding to advance Lebanon's digital and AI national transformation agenda.
This partnership reinforces the role of VivaTech as a catalyst for impactful cross-border innovation and solidifies France's continued support for Lebanon's digital resurgence.
