Exp UK Now The UK's Biggest Estate Agency Brand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eXp UK , the platform for personal estate agents and estate agency businesses, is now the UK's largest estate agency brand, as independent data from TwentyEA reveals the firm listed the most properties in the last month, with eXp UK also topping the table with the most homes sold subject to contract.The announcement came from Head of eXp UK and Europe, Adam Day, to huge applause as he took the stage on day one of the firm's UK conference in Birmingham.As day presented to the largest gathering of self-employed agents in the UK, he revisited his previous ambitions for eXp UK to become the biggest estate agency brand within five years, having launched in November 2019.Then, whilst presenting independent market analysis from TwentyEA, Day revealed that eXp UK has now realised this ambition.The data shows that eXp UK has listed more new instructions than any other UK agent* - snagging them an impressive market share of 1.31% in the process.But it's not just seller market activity where eXp UK has been dominant, the data from TwentyEA also shows that eXp UK has secured the highest number of buyers, topping the table for the most homes to have sold subject to contract - securing them 1.42% of total market share in the process.Head of eXp UK & Europe, Adam Day, commented:"Five years ago, we set out to establish the self-employed model within the UK to give agents the opportunity to build their own brand and business autonomously, whilst also benefitting from the support, guidance, training and technology of a truly global platform.However, our ambitions were always far greater and our intention was to be the biggest estate agency brand in the UK within five years of launch.In 2024 I predicted that we would be the largest estate agency brand in Britain within 12 months - and some of our competitors laughed. Today, I was incredibly proud to take the stage to kick off our UK conference and to reveal that we've achieved just that.Not only has eXp UK secured the highest proportion of market share with respect to new seller activity, but we've also topped the table when it comes to the number of homes sold subject to contact.This is testament to our fantastic network of agents across the UK and the tireless efforts they make to operate at the very top of their respective regional markets.We're certainly not done yet though and we've got an exciting few days lined up in Birmingham where we'll be revealing even more support, training and tools to help our agents succeed.”Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp World Holdings was also at the eXp UK conference alongside Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty and Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp International.Glenn adds“The UK is the largest market for eXp outside of North America and to see its growth in recent years to the number one position here has been humbling. With Adam Day now leading expansion in the UK and Europe, I am truly excited as to the huge opportunity this side of the pond and, in particular, the additional agents we can bring with us and empower. It's these, our agents, that should really be credited with eXp's success”.Data Tables and Sources*Data from TwentyEA based on new instructions and homes sold subject to contract between 1st and 31st May 2025 in the UK.Data available on request.

