A&G Roofing Of Omaha Expands Team To Meet Growing Storm Season Demands

- Diana Bigge, CEO at A&G RoofingOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local roofing contractor adds skilled professionals and enhances capacity to serve Nebraska homeowners during peak weather seasonA&G Roofing of Omaha, a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor serving the greater Omaha metropolitan area, announced today the expansion of its workforce to better serve customers during the upcoming storm season. The company has added experienced roofing professionals, project coordinators, and customer service representatives to meet the anticipated increased demand for roofing services following severe weather events."Nebraska's storm season presents unique challenges for homeowners, and we're committed to being there when our community needs us most," said Diana Bigge, CEO at A&G Roofing. "By expanding our team with skilled professionals, we can respond more quickly to emergency repairs and help families get back to normal faster after storm damage occurs."The expansion includes the addition of certified roofing technicians with extensive experience in storm damage assessment and repair, as well as support staff to streamline the insurance claims process for affected homeowners. A&G Roofing's enhanced capacity will allow the company to handle a higher volume of projects simultaneously while maintaining its commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction."Storm damage can be overwhelming for homeowners, especially when dealing with insurance companies and trying to coordinate repairs," explained Diana. "Our expanded team includes specialists who work directly with insurance adjusters to ensure our customers receive fair settlements and can focus on what matters most – protecting their families and property."The company's growth comes at a critical time, as meteorologists predict an active severe weather season for the Nebraska region. A&G Roofing has invested in additional equipment and resources to support rapid deployment capabilities, ensuring they can respond to emergency calls within hours of storm events.A&G Roofing's comprehensive storm damage services include emergency tarping, complete roof replacement, siding repair, gutter installation, commercial roofing services, and detailed damage documentation for insurance purposes. The company works with all major insurance carriers and provides free estimates for storm-damaged properties."Our reputation in the Omaha community has been built on reliability, honesty, and superior craftsmanship," noted Diana. "This expansion allows us to extend that same level of service to more families when they need it most, without compromising the quality standards that have made us a trusted name in roofing."The additional team members bring specialized expertise in various roofing materials and techniques, including asphalt shingles, metal roofing, tile installations, and flat roof systems. This diverse skill set positions A&G Roofing to handle any type of storm damage repair or replacement project.Homeowners experiencing storm damage or seeking preventive roofing maintenance are encouraged to contact A&G Roofing for a free consultation. The company's expanded team is available for emergency services and can provide a rapid response to minimize further property damage.About A&G Roofing of Omaha has been in business for decades, serving residential and commercial roofing customers throughout the greater Omaha area with professional roofing services. The company specializes in storm damage repair, roof replacement, maintenance, and new construction projects, maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

