Call For Entries: Africa Property Investment Awards 2025 Submit Your Applications By 30 June!

The countdown is on for the prestigious 9th Africa Property Investment (API) Awards 2025, part of the highly anticipated API Summit themed“Growth Through Adventure” taking place on 18 and 19 September 2025 at The Westin Hotel, Cape Town.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to 30 June 2025, giving developers, consultants, suppliers, professional teams, and property owners across Africa an exciting opportunity to showcase their excellence in the continent's dynamic real estate sector.

Why enter the API Awards?

The API Awards are the continent's definitive recognition platform celebrating outstanding achievements in African real estate. Open to a wide range of participants -from developers and consultants to suppliers and property owners- the awards highlight innovation, sustainability, and impactful growth in the industry.

Judged by a distinguished panel of over 20 industry experts and thought leaders, the awards ensure impartiality and credibility, making being named a finalist or winner a coveted accolade that significantly boosts brand exposure and credibility. This year, the judges will evaluate submissions across three key categories: Development; Personnel; Service, Technology, and Innovation. These categories reflect the multifaceted nature of the real estate ecosystem.

Spotlight on 2024 winners: Success stories that inspire

The impact of winning an API Award is profound and far-reaching. Last year's winners have not only gained industry recognition but have leveraged their awards to accelerate growth, attract investment, and amplify their influence across Africa's property landscape.

AlleyRoads: Best Affordable Housing Development 2024

AlleyRoads, a South Africa-based developer, won the Best Affordable Housing Development award for their innovative Inkanyezi Village project in Katlehong, Gauteng. Ivan Pretorius , Founder and CEO of AlleyRoads, shared how the award has been transformative:

“Winning the Best Affordable Housing Development award has highlighted that AlleyRoads plays an important and instrumental role in affordable housing development across South Africa. It has attracted select investors to invest in our group and demonstrated our dedication to improving all aspects of affordable housing.”

Pretorius also emphasized the broader social impact of the Inkanyezi Village project that was recognised by the API Awards. Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong boasts 378 apartments that cater to lower-to-middle income households. The apartments are powered by solar panels and a battery system, ensuring supply of electricity even during load-shedding.

“The award raised significant awareness about affordable housing in Katlehong, particularly the innovative use of off-grid power systems. Traditionally a feature of high-end residential projects, off-grid power solutions designed for affordability have improved quality of life in the lower end of the affordable housing market,” says Pretorius.

This recognition has not only enhanced AlleyRoads' reputation but also underscored the potential for sustainable, affordable housing solutions across the continent.

REdimension Capital: Dealmakers of the Year 2024

REdimension Capital, led by Peter Clark and Matt Marshall , was honoured as Dealmakers of the Year for their outstanding deal-making prowess in the South African property investment market. REdimension Capital is a South Africa based investment firm that funds early-stage technology companies improving real estate through innovation and sustainability. The API accolade has had a tangible impact on REdimension Capital.

Says Clark and Marshall:

“Receiving the Dealmakers of the Year award was a meaningful milestone recognizing the significant work we have undertaken. It has enhanced our visibility and credibility within the property and venture investment ecosystem, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for real estate stakeholders and technology founders.”

The pair says the award has also opened new doors for REdimension Capital, helping the company with its capital-raising efforts and expansion of strategic networks.

“Since receiving the award, we have executed additional deals, deepened our pipeline, and been able to provide credible support for our portfolio companies as they add scale. It has also helped strengthen our position as a leader in driving innovation in the built environment-something we are deeply committed to as we continue to bridge the gap between traditional real estate and the next generation of technology-enabled solutions.”

Submit Your Entry Today – Deadline Extended to 30 June 2025

The API Awards 2025 are your platform to showcase excellence and innovation in African real estate. Whether you are a developer pushing boundaries in sustainable housing, a consultant delivering cutting-edge solutions, or a supplier enabling transformative projects, your achievements deserve to be celebrated on the continent's biggest stage.

Don't miss this chance to join the ranks of Africa's most respected property leaders. Visit the official API Summit Awards page for detailed criteria and submission guidelines:

The API Summit is Africa's premier real estate investment event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, government officials, and innovators to explore opportunities and challenges shaping the continent's property market.

