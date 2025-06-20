FADEL Helps Licensing Businesses Adapt To Tariff Impacts
Predictive modeling and flexible software allow licensors and licensees to change tack amid tariff uncertainty
NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, today announced capabilities in its flagship products, enabling companies to respond swiftly and strategically to evolving global tariff challenges. IPM Suite for enterprise licensees and licensors and LicenSee for small-to-midmarket licensees offer forward-thinking features to help licensing businesses navigate change. These features will be demoed at an upcoming webinar hosted by License Global on June 25.
The licensing industry is facing unprecedented pressure from newly imposed tariffs and regulatory shifts. These changes are inflating costs for licensees and placing strain on royalty agreements-often requiring rapid renegotiations that are administratively taxing for all parties.
FADEL's software delivers agility and foresight, helping companies remain compliant and profitable while proactively managing tariff-driven disruptions. Users can:
-
Set royalty rates by country to alleviate royalty pressure in high-tariff territories.
Add conditions based on tariff percentage for tiered royalty structures.
Assign attributes for advanced calculations, such as subtracting freight and duties before applying the royalty rate.
Track and manage contract negotiations and amendments with a complete audit trail.
Anticipate changes and run what-if scenarios with predictive modeling to inform negotiations.
"Leveraging software and AI-driven predictive modeling is a game changer for identifying and comparing strategies in licensing operations-it helps bring clarity and direction in otherwise unpredictable times," said Johnny Habib, VP of Product Management for Licensing at FADEL.
These tariff management features will be demoed in FADEL's upcoming webinar, Tariffs, Royalties & Complexity: How to Future-Proof Licensing Deals . The online event will be held Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11am Eastern.
For more information, contact [email protected] , schedule a demo , or register for the webinar .
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel .
SOURCE FADELWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment