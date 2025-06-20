Kartik Aaryan Plays Messi Vs Ronaldo With Argentinean Aunties
Kartik recently took to his Instagram and dropped a fun video asking the Argentinean aunties who is their favorite between Messi and Ronaldo. While all the ladies take Messi's name, Kartik shared that his favorite is Ronaldo. As he said this, one of the ladies said, "No no no no no no" in an assertive tone. To this, Kartik hilariously reacted with, "Ye marengi".
"Argentina ki Aunty Maaregi...Mera fav toh Ronaldo hai," he captioned the post.
Recently, Kartik and Ananya Panday completed the Croatia schedule for "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".
Commemorating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya were seen grooving to the song "Dheeme Dheeme" from their previous release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".
Sharing the fun clip on his Instagram, Kartik captioned the post, "Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia 🇭🇷."
Backed by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.
Revealing the release date for his next, Karan Johar dropped a photo on his IG which showed Kartik and Ananya locking lips behind an Indian passport.
The Dharma head captioned the post,“Signed, sealed & amp; delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's : 13th Feb, 2026”.
Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the much-awaited drama has been presented by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Namah Pictures.
Over and above this, Kartik has also collaborated on another project with Karan Johar, "NaagZilla".
