'No Respect For Dalits, Backward Classes': PM Modi Lashes Out At Opposition In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar while accusing the opposition party in Bihar of not respecting Dalits. He said that even though there was a demand for an apology for "insulting Babasaheb", the opposition party would "never apologise" as they don't respect Dalits and other backward classes.

Intensifying his attack against the opposition parties in Bihar, PM Modi said that RJD and Congress place Babasaheb's photo at their feet while he keeps the architect of the Indian constitution in his heart.

"The whole country recently saw what the RJD did to Babasaheb's photo. There are posters in Bihar demanding an apology for insulting Babasaheb. However, I know that these people will never apologise because they have no respect for the Dalits and the backward classes. RJD and Congress place Babasaheb's photo at their feet while Modi keeps him in his heart," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

The Prime Minister was referring to a purported video showing RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav stretching his legs during the celebrations for his 78th birthday near the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

As the controversy erupted, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday sent a notice to the Bihar Chief Secretary seeking a detailed action-taken report within 15 days on allegations that Lalu Prasad Yadav "insulted" Dr BR Ambedkar. PM Modi further attacked RJD and Congress in Bihar, accusing them of engaging in dynasticism while calling out the opposition for prioritising their families and their development over everyone else.

"Everyone should get the opportunity to progress, and no one should be discriminated against. This is the essence of our constitution. That is why we say 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. But the 'lantern' and 'panje' people say, 'parivar ka sath, parivar ka vikas'. This is the gist of their politics. They do not shy away from harming crores of families in Bihar for the benefit of their families. Babasaheb Ambedkar was against such politics," he added.

PM Modi flags off first export locomotive from Marhowra Plant

This came as the Prime Minister flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The plant became the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Prime Minister Modi was felicitated at a public meeting in Siwan, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors.

To boost railway infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, worth over Rs 400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.