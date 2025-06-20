Samsung Galaxy M36 LEAK: Sleek Design, Powerful Specs And Affordable Price

The Samsung Galaxy M36 will soon be available in India. The company confirmed its design and pricing range in a brief teaser video that was posted to YouTube. Samsung has also disclosed that the Galaxy M35's replacement would be sold on Amazon prior to the formal announcement. Although the company hasn't officially revealed the M36's main features or release date, leaks have given us a general sense of what to anticipate from the next Galaxy M series phone.

Samsung Galaxy M36: What can you expect?

The most recent teaser for the Samsung Galaxy M36 reveals its innovative design. There were no significant visual differences between the Galaxy M34 and M35, which used the same design blueprint. Although their design is basic, the next iteration appears to be quite appealing. The triple rear camera arrangement on the M36 is flush with the back panel and is not really noticeable.

Galaxy M36 teasers have started. Exynos 1380. FHD+ 120hz Amoled Display. 6gb ram & 128/256gb storage. 5000mah battery. Android 15 twitter/clRjQl0SQM

- Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 17, 2025

Although the phone's front design is unknown, it is expected to have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The M36 will have an extremely lightweight construction, according to the manufacturer, and the overall design is reminiscent to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

There are little facts available about the Galaxy M36's specifications. Because the gadget was shown on Geekbench with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 1380 SoC, the M36 might be powered by this processor. If this proves to be the case, users may not notice any improvements in the new version's performance.

Why? The same processor was used by the Galaxy M35, its predecessor. This also clarifies why the business may intend to maintain pricing below the Rs 20,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G coming soon!#Samsung #GalaxyM36 #GalaxyM365G #SamsungGalaxyM36 twitter/pLerML66WC

- Vinish Keshri (@vinishkeshri12) June 17, 2025

To find out more about the next mid-range Samsung phone, it is better to wait until the launch event as nothing has been officially revealed. Other specifications include the possibility of running Android 15 OS and the presence of three rear cameras on the M36. It could be offered with the option of 6GB of RAM. Right now, the remaining specifics are being kept secret.