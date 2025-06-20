ENG Vs IND: Manjrekar Takes Dig At Kohli Over Rahul's Off-Stump Leave On Day 1 Of 1St Test (WATCH)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar took an indirect dig at batting star Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20.

After being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave the visitors a steady start to their innings in the morning session of the opening Day of the series opener. The pair put on a composed 91-run stand for the opening wicket until Brydon Carse removed KL Rahul for 42. However, Rahul was at his best against the new ball, leaving the off-stump deliveries early on in the match.

Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes targeted KL Rahul with off-stump deliveries in order to force the opener to make a false shot, but he showcased remarkable discipline and patience, shouldering arms confidently and leaving the ball with assurance outside the off-stump.

Manjrekar takes an indirect swipe at Kohli

Though Virat Kohli is not part of the ongoing Test series against England as he retired from the longest format before the tour, he was subtly referenced by Sanjay Manjrekar during the commentary. In the 22nd over of India's first innings batting, KL Rahul left off-stump delivery off Ben Stokes by shouldering his arm, with no intent to play the delivery.

Rahul's attempt to leave the outswing delivery by the England skipper was lauded by Manjrekar, but he could not resist comparing him to Virat Kohli.

Speaking during commentary on JioHotstar, Manjrekar stated that 'former batter' would have played the off-stump delivery.

“We know of a former batter who would have gone after that delivery and got himself into trouble," he said.

Sanjay Manjrekar's statement was a reference to Virat Kohli's struggle against off-stump delivery in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli was dismissed by outswing deliveries throughout the five-match Test series against Australia. It was the last Test series for Virat Kohli before retiring from the longest format of the game.

The retired batter did not have an ideal outing in the BGT, amassing 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steady India's ship

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill have kept the scoreboard ticking after India lost two wickets in the morning session of the opening day of the first Test.

After KL Rahul's dismissal, Jaiswal was joined by Test debutant Sai Sudharsan. However, Sudharsan did not have an ideal outing in his debut Test as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Ben Stokes. Thereafter, Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal at the crease to carry on Team India's innings.

The pair batted with composure and rebuilt the innings steadily, guiding Team India past the 150-run mark after the Lunch break. Jaiswal completed his maiden Test against England in the 34th over of India's first innings batting.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill revived India's batting from 92/2 with a 50-run partnership, and the pair will look to build on their solid stand and lay a strong foundation for a competitive first-innings total as the Test progresses.